TSCSB Saves Rs 60 Lakh Of Hyderabad Woman Cheated By Fraudster

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) A fraudster claiming to be an officer of Maharashtra Police cheated a woman to the tune of Rs 60 lakh to save her from a money laundering case, but on receipt of complaint, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau acted swiftly to put the transfer of the entire amount on hold.

The woman, a resident of Cyberabad, received a call from an unknown number on May 15.

The caller claimed that he was an officer of Maharashtra police and stated that she was involved in a major money laundering case and a warrant was pending against her.

According to Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), the fraudster forced the victim to be on Skype video call throughout the entire night and kept threatening her of dire consequences.

Due to fear and as per the advice of the fraudster, the victim transferred Rs 60 lakh to the account mentioned by unknown persons the next morning.

After transferring the amount, she realised that it was a fraud and immediately called the cybercrime helpline number 1930 of TSCSB.

The helpline immediately uploaded transaction details on CFCFRMS portal, alerted the State Bank of India to which the amount was fraudulently transferred and ensured that the entire amount was put on hold within one hour.

TSCSB said that this is an example of swift action by the victim in reporting the crime on 1930 within the golden hour and by the 1930 helpline staff in alerting the concerned banks and intercepting the fraudulent money from going into the hands of suspects.

TSCSB director Shikha Goel appreciated and rewarded sub-inspector G. Shirsiha, constables T. Rehman and B. Krishna of 1930 call centre who acted promptly and made sure that the entire amount was put on hold.

The director informed people that no police or government agencies make video/skype calls to any person.

If they receive any such calls they should not respond. She also stated that police or government agencies never ask for transfer of any amount by any means.

If any member of the public receives any such calls/request they should immediately inform us on 1930 or gov, she said.