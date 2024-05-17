'Rape Charges Added', Prosecution Pushes For HD Revanna's Judicial Custody In Sexual Harassment Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) Claiming that a rape charge has been included in the sexual harassment case against JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, the prosecution argued on Friday before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court that he should be handed over to judicial custody.

Countering this, the counsel for Revanna claimed that the case against his client itself was false and lodged intentionally.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the matter to Monday (May 20).

To recall, Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, recently came out of prison in a kidnap case involving a woman victim of the alleged sex video scandal in which his son and JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna is the prime accused.

On Friday, special public prosecutor Jayna Kothari, appearing for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, submitted that IPC Section 376 (rape) has been added to the sexual harassment case registered at the Holenarasipur police station.

“The victim claimed that she had left her house, as she was unable to bear the harassment at the hands of H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna. The house allotted to her under the Ashraya scheme was taken back, but a complaint to the District Commissioner in this regard made no difference,” Kothari argued.

"H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna both committed sexual assault, and the court should not see the case against Revanna as separate from that of Prajwal Revanna. Under no circumstances should he be granted bail. Since the rape charge has been added to the case, the trial should be conducted in the session's court," she argued.

"The SIT probe is ongoing. If bail is granted now, it will influence the witnesses. Also, bail should not be granted to Revanna as a non-bailable section has been invoked in the case. The sexual assault was committed by both Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna at their home," Kothari added.

She also argued that since it is difficult to ascertain the exact nature of the sexual assault by Revanna, it has to be determined through investigation.

"It cannot be said that Revanna does not face rape charges at this stage. Once the charge sheet is filed, the exact nature of the offence will become clear," she submitted.

Special public prosecutor Ashok Nayak, also appearing for the SIT, claimed that sexual assault was committed by both father and son.

"Repeated atrocities were committed against the same victim. The father and son committed the same offence. The first accused, H.D. Revanna, is protecting the second accused, his son Prajwal Revanna. The first accused helped his son to escape from India," Nayak claimed.

C.V. Nagesh, the counsel for H.D. Revanna, claimed that the complaint in this regard was not lodged by the complainant in the first place.

"It is a false case created intentionally. The victim does not know what sexual assault is," he argued.

Nagesh also argued that the IPC sections invoked against his client are available.

"The rape charge against Revanna has been added only now. The alleged act was not committed on the day when the complaint was lodged. It did not occur a week ago or even a year ago. The complaint states that the alleged act was committed years ago.

"The victim did not register the complaint at the Holenarasipur police station. Instead, the sub-inspector from Holenarasipur police station went to Bengaluru and got the complaint written as wanted by the victim. The station book mentions that at 11 p.m. on April 24, one victim had come from Bengaluru who was in a distraught state," Nagesh claimed.

The station book also says that after informing the seniors, the case was filed after visiting the victim at her place, he said.

"This shows the complaint was not registered properly, but was altered to suit some people's convenience. The complaint against Revanna was not recorded by a woman police officer, and her statement was not recorded in writing," Nagesh claimed.