Ministry Of Public Health Refutes Baseless Rumours, Confirms Food Safety In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Referring to what is being circulated on social media about the closure of restaurants in the State of Qatar due to serving contaminated food, the Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Municipality reiterated that these rumors are baseless.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Municipality issued a statement to confirm that all food items in the State of Qatar are subject to strict health control and are safe for consumption.

It added that both the ministries, through campaigns and continuous inspection of food establishments throughout the country round the clock ensure the safety of food provided at these outlets.

"We also point out that no food violations that cause food poisoning have been recorded, and no food establishments have been closed for this reason," the ministry confirmed in its statement adding that samples of foodstuffs continue to be taken within the framework of the routine daily procedures of the regulatory bodies, to be examined in the central laboratory according to established procedures, to ensure their suitability for human consumption.

The ministry asserted the necessity of obtaining information from official sources in the country, avoiding circulating any information from unofficial sources, and ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information being exchanged.

It further added that one could contact the unified call center number for the public health sector (16000), and the unified contact number in the Ministry of Municipality (184) in case of any queries.