Iceland's Parliament Passes Resolution On Long-Term Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Parliament of Iceland (Althing) on Monday approved a resolution on long-term support for Ukraine for 2024-2028.

That's according to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ukrinform reports.

"Strong support for Ukraine is the most important security issue facing Iceland and Europe. The international legal system, on which our security and standard of living are based, is threatened by Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Þórdís Gylfadóttir.

It is noted that the resolution is aimed at supporting independence, sovereignty, borders, the safety of civilians, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction work in Ukraine.

"With the proposal and the corresponding commitment in the budget plan, a strong foundation is laid for our targeted support to Ukraine," said the head of Iceland's diplomacy.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 26, the government of Iceland said it would allocate almost EUR 2 million to the Czech initiative to procure artillery rounds outside the EU.