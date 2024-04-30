India declines performing assassinations in Pakistan

(MENAFN) In a swift response to a report published by The Guardian alleging India's involvement in dozens of extrajudicial killings in Pakistan, the Indian Foreign Ministry has vehemently denied the accusations, dismissing them as "false and malicious propaganda." The report, citing sources from both Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies, claimed that New Delhi had orchestrated assassinations as part of a broader strategy to target terrorists residing on foreign soil, drawing comparisons to tactics employed by intelligence agencies such as Israel's Mossad and Russia's KGB.



According to The Guardian, the alleged operations commenced in 2019 and resulted in the targeted killing of at least 20 individuals in Pakistan over the past four years. However, India's Foreign Ministry refuted these claims, emphasizing that targeted killings in other countries were not part of the government's policy, reiterating statements made by Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in September of the previous year.



The denial comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with accusations and counter-accusations flying between the two neighboring nations. Notably, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in a recent statement, asserted that India would not hesitate to pursue individuals engaging in terrorist activities on Indian soil and fleeing to Pakistan. While emphasizing India's desire for amicable relations with its neighbors, Singh cautioned against any attempts to support terrorism directed at India, warning of decisive action in response.



The rebuttal from India underscores the sensitivity surrounding cross-border security issues in the region, as both countries grapple with longstanding geopolitical tensions and the threat of terrorism. The conflicting narratives highlight the complex dynamics at play, as each side seeks to assert its position while navigating the delicate balance of regional power dynamics.

