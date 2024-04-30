Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 89.63 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price slightly fell 24 cents to USD 89.63 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 89.87 pb, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil fell USD 1.10 to reach USD 88.40 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped USD 1.22 pb to USD 82.63 a barrel. (end) km

