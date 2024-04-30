Chingari Marks 2Nd Shikar And Biryani Food Festival At Radisson Blu Hotel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chingari, Radisson Blu Doha's multi-awarded Indian restaurant renowned for its delectable tandoor dishes, announced its 2nd Shikar and Biryani Food Festival, running from April 25 to May 10. This culinary offering provides guests a culinary journey back to the 19th and 20th century of the British Empire.

The opening was held last week, commenced with a ribbon cutting by the General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, Emre Kocamustafaogullari, along with the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy, Honourable Shri Sandeep Kumar.

Drawing inspiration from the royal kitchens of India, where Indian princely states along with the British Army Commanders used to hunt in the wild and brought their prized game, called as“Shikar”, to be skillfully prepared by their Master Chefs, Chingari has curated a special menu that pays tribute to this rich culinary tradition.

Guests can expect a variety of exquisite, flavorful Indian cuisines. Kick off your Shikar and Biryani dining experience with a selection of appetising starters, such as crispy fried puris topped with chickpeas, yogurt, sweet and sour chutney or Papdi Chaat; masala prawns rubbed in South Indian spices and roasted on a tawa or Prawn Tawa Roast; and farm-fed venison with freshly grinded spices or Alamgir Hiran Tikka to name a few.

The Chingari experience wouldn't be complete without trying its famous tandoor. A recipe straight from the royal kitchen of Jaipur, savor Kabab e Batkh Sultani or duck cooked in classic chef's secret spices; or Champ Tazadar, lamb chops marinated overnight with fresh ginger, crushed bell pepper and cooked in traditional tandoor.

You can choose from vegetable or meat biryanis – recipes from across Indian royal households and cooked in traditional way. Delight in curry specialties such as Khargosh Korma, morsels of rabbit covered in a rich creamy gravy flavored with mace and cardamom; Machli Jaisamandi, cubes of hammour tossed with South Indian spices and cooked with aromatic curry sauce; Aloo Gobi, a famous vegetarian dish with cauliflower and potatoes in traditional spices, and more.

Cap off your night with desserts like the renowned Malai Pista Kulfi, Gulab Jamuns, or Gaajar Halwa, among others.