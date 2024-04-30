Turkish benchmark stock index reaches record high, surging to 10,082.77 points on Monday

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index achieved a significant milestone by closing at a historic high level of 10,082.77 points, marking a remarkable increase of 1.69 percent from the previous close. This surge propelled the BIST 100 index past the 10,000-point threshold for the first time ever, after opening the day at 9,992.45 points. Throughout the trading session, the index saw fluctuations, with its lowest value recorded at 9,942.14 points and its peak reached at the close.



The positive momentum in the Turkish stock market was evident as a total of 68 indexes gained value by the end of the day, while 32 experienced declines. Investor confidence was reflected in the robust transaction volume, which amounted to 100 billion Turkish liras (USD3.08 billion). Furthermore, the overall value of the index was reported at 8.6 trillion liras (USD265.7 billion), underlining the significant scale of activity in the market.



In currency markets, the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.3830, the EUR/TRY rate was at 34.7880, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.5980 as of 6:25 p.m. (1625 GMT). These exchange rates illustrate the dynamics of the Turkish lira against major currencies during the trading session.



Additionally, the price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,337.10, reflecting the prevailing market rate for the precious metal. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil was recorded at approximately USD87.20, indicating the current valuation of this key commodity in the energy market. Overall, these indicators provide insights into the performance of the Turkish stock market and its interaction with global economic factors.

