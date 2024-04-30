Cannes 2024: India's First Crowdfunded Film By Shyam Benegal's Manthan To Be Screened

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) ShyamBenegal's
restored 1976 film Manthan, starring Smita Patil, will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The film is based on Verghese
Kurien's
pioneering milk cooperative movement, known
for
the White Revolution, which transformed India into the
world's
largest milk producer and gave rise to the billion-dollar brand Amul.
Aside from the
film's
enormous success, it also proved the power of the crowd, since it
was totally crowdfunded by 5,00,000 farmers who each gave Rs 2.
Manthan was the first crowdfunded Indian film. The budget for the film was Rs 10-12 lakh, but the producer
didn't
have enough
money, so they began collecting contributions from farmers.
Following the
film's
debut, farmers flocked to see it, making it a box office hit.
Manthan will
be presented
in the Cannes Classics section,
honouring
film legends through restored prints and documentaries.
“So
proud that Film Heritage Foundation will be at the Cannes Film Festival for the third year in a row with another world premiere of a remarkable restoration
–
Shyam
Benegal's
film
“Manthan”
that
had compelling performances from an exceptional cast including Smita Patil.
Just
amazing the work that Film Heritage Foundation does to preserve, restore and showcase the best of
India's
film heritage to the world”,
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.
As Amitabh Bachchan mentioned, this is the third year in
which
the
foundation's
restored film would
be exhibited
in Cannes. Previously, in 2022, FHF exhibited the restored version of G
Aravindan's
Malayalam film Thampu (1978) at Cannes Classics, followed by the restoration of Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam
Sharma's
film Ishanou last year in the same category.
Manthan received two National Film Awards in 1977: Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay for Vijay Tendulkar. It was also
India's
official entry for the 1976 Academy
Awards'
Best Foreign Language Film category. Preeti Sagar sang the title song, Mero Gaam Katha Parey, which
was later utilised
as the music for
Amul's
television advertising.
