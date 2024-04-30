Cannes 2024: India's First Crowdfunded Film By Shyam Benegal's Manthan To Be Screened

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) ShyamBenegal's

restored 1976 film Manthan, starring Smita Patil, will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The film is based on Verghese

Kurien's

pioneering milk cooperative movement, known

for

the White Revolution, which transformed India into the

world's

largest milk producer and gave rise to the billion-dollar brand Amul.

Aside from the

film's

enormous success, it also proved the power of the crowd, since it

was totally crowdfunded by 5,00,000 farmers who each gave Rs 2.

Manthan was the first crowdfunded Indian film. The budget for the film was Rs 10-12 lakh, but the producer

didn't

have enough

money, so they began collecting contributions from farmers.

Following the

film's

debut, farmers flocked to see it, making it a box office hit.

Also Read:

Suhana

Khan to be brand

ambassador of THIS popular beauty soap; read details

Manthan will

be presented

in the Cannes Classics section,

honouring

film legends through restored prints and documentaries.



“So

proud that Film Heritage Foundation will be at the Cannes Film Festival for the third year in a row with another world premiere of a remarkable restoration

–

Shyam

Benegal's

film

“Manthan”

that

had compelling performances from an exceptional cast including Smita Patil.

Just

amazing the work that Film Heritage Foundation does to preserve, restore and showcase the best of

India's

film heritage to the world”,

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

As Amitabh Bachchan mentioned, this is the third year in

which

the

foundation's

restored film would

be exhibited

in Cannes. Previously, in 2022, FHF exhibited the restored version of G

Aravindan's

Malayalam film Thampu (1978) at Cannes Classics, followed by the restoration of Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam

Sharma's

film Ishanou last year in the same category.

Also Read:

Did you know Sunny Leone's brother sold her NUDE posters to earn money

Manthan received two National Film Awards in 1977: Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay for Vijay Tendulkar. It was also

India's

official entry for the 1976 Academy

Awards'

Best Foreign Language Film category. Preeti Sagar sang the title song, Mero Gaam Katha Parey, which

was later utilised

as the music for

Amul's

television advertising.

