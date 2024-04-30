Violence bursts at Georgian ‘foreign agents’ bill demonstration

(MENAFN) The streets of Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, witnessed scenes of unrest as thousands of citizens voiced their opposition to a proposed bill requiring NGOs and entities receiving foreign funding to register as 'foreign agents' and disclose their activities to authorities. The legislation, titled the 'On the Transparency of Foreign Influence' bill, recently passed its first reading in parliament, sparking widespread condemnation from opposition parties and rights groups.



Ahead of the bill's anticipated passage in its second reading, mass protests erupted, with demonstrators converging in central Tbilisi to express their dissent.



Marching through Shota Rustaveli Avenue, protesters brandished banners proclaiming "Yes – Europe," underscoring their allegiance to European values and principles. Gathering in front of the parliament building at Republic Square, demonstrators waved Georgian, European Union, and Ukrainian flags, symbolizing their unity in opposition to the controversial legislation.



Tensions escalated when a faction of protesters attempted to breach the barriers surrounding the government building, prompting a response from riot police who deployed pepper spray to disperse the crowd. The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement condemning the violent turn of events, citing instances of verbal and physical confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers. Despite appeals for restraint, activists persisted in their attempts to breach police cordons, prompting the use of "special means established by law" to restore order.



The proposed 'foreign agents' bill has sparked intense debate and public outcry, with critics arguing that it poses a threat to civil liberties and democratic principles. The legislation's introduction marks a contentious chapter in Georgian politics, reminiscent of previous attempts by the ruling Georgian Dream party to enact similar measures in 2023. Backtracking in the face of widespread protests, the party shelved the bill following two nights of violent demonstrations.



As Georgia grapples with mounting dissent and societal polarization, the fate of the 'foreign agents' bill hangs in the balance, poised to shape the country's democratic trajectory and international relations. The protests underscore the enduring struggle for political freedom and transparency in a nation striving to uphold democratic values amidst political turbulence.

