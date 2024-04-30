Dam rapture in Kenya kills dozens

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck Kenya as a devastating dam breach claimed the lives of at least 42 individuals, according to Governor Susan Kihika of Nakuru County. The catastrophe unfolded near the town of Mai Mahiu in Nakuru County, where the breach unleashed a torrent of water, destroying homes and blocking vital roads.



Governor Kihika described the death toll as a conservative estimate, with recovery efforts still underway to locate and retrieve additional victims trapped in the mud. The aftermath of the dam rupture has left a trail of destruction, exacerbating the already dire situation in affected areas.



Government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura highlighted the broader context of the disaster, noting that it occurred amidst a backdrop of widespread flooding across the country.



Since March, the relentless rains and flooding have claimed the lives of over 100 individuals and displaced thousands from their homes.



The catastrophic flooding plaguing Kenya and other parts of East Africa has been attributed in part to the El Niño phenomenon, which has intensified seasonal rainfall patterns in the region.



El Niño, a naturally occurring weather phenomenon, has triggered an onslaught of downpours, exacerbating the already precarious conditions in affected areas.



The implications of the dam rupture and ensuing flooding extend beyond the immediate loss of life, as communities grapple with the destruction of homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.



The disaster underscores the urgent need for robust disaster preparedness and mitigation measures to safeguard vulnerable populations against the ravages of extreme weather events.

