Dubai Begins Construction Of World's Largest Airport Terminal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dubai announced on Sunday that work had begun on a new terminalat Al Maktoum International Airport, which the Gulf emirate's rulersaid will become "the world's largest" at a cost of almost $35billion, Azernews reports.

"We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at AlMaktoum International Airport, and (are) commencing construction ofthe building at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion)," SheikhMohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and primeminister of the United Arab Emirates, said on X.

Once fully operational, the airport will "handle a passengercapacity of 260 million annually", the government said in astatement.

Sheikh Mohammed said it will have "the world's largest capacity"and be "five times the size of the current Dubai InternationalAirport", which is one of the world's busiest air hubs.

According to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of theDubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of flag carrier Emirates,"the first phase of the project will be ready within a period of 10years, with a capacity to accommodate 150 million passengersannually."

Built on the city's outskirts, Al Maktoum airport has received arelatively small share of the Gulf financial hub's air trafficsince 2010.

Authorities want it to replace Dubai International Airport,which has a capacity of up to 120 million passengers annually andwhose city-centre location prevents expansion.