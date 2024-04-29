Swiggy Fails To Deliver Ice Cream Worth ₹187 Pays Fine Of ₹5000. Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Swiggy has been ordered to pay a hefty fine for failing to deliver an ice cream of ₹187 to a customer. The incident happened in January 2023 when a customer had ordered an 'Nutty Death by Chocolate ice cream price from the food delivery app per the Bar and Bench report, the customer in her complaint mentioned that her order was picked up by the delivery agenct but never reached her. On the contrary, the app showed it as ordered delivered. When she raised the matter to the delivery app's customer care, she did not get the required refund. Left with no choice, she approached to the Bengaluru Consumer Court.

Also Read: Swiggy makes confidential filing for IPOIn its defence in the court, Swiggy tried to shift blame of the delivery agenct and said that it could not be held accountable for the purported error of its agent as the company was just a intermediary between the customer and the restaurant Read: Caught on camera! Swiggy delivery agent steals Nike shoes kept outside flat, company says 'we expect better...'Rejecting, Swiggy's claims, the Court said that not refunding the customer's money despite the order indelivered is 'deficiency of service' and 'unfair trade practice'.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: In Bengaluru, wheelchair-bound Zomato delivery executive casts his voteAs per the Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Redressal Commission, \"We are of the considered view that the complainant has proved that there is a deficiency of service on the part of the OP [Opposite party/Swiggy) since OP has not refunded the amount paid by the complainant though the ordered product has not been delivered to the complainant,” as quoted by Bar and Bench. Moreover, it directed Swiggy to pay the cutomer a refund of ₹187 along with ₹3,000 as compensation and ₹2,000 as litigation cost.

