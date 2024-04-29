Turkish Delegation Of Human Rights And Equality Organisation Is On Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signedbetween the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey (TIHEK)and the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) institution of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, activities are being continued in thedirection of expanding mutual cooperation relations and effectivelyorganising the exchange of experience in the field of protection ofhuman rights and freedoms.

According to Azernews , a delegation led by thechairman of TIHEK, Muharrem Kılıç, is on a visit to Azerbaijan atthe invitation of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva in order to exchange theexperiences gained regarding the National Preventive Mechanism(NPM) activity and further develop cooperation.

During the visit, an inspection of the Umbak PenitentiaryComplex of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice wasorganised with the members of the National Preventive Group (NPG)within the MPM activity of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan. The TIHEKdelegation inspected all the buildings of the newly openedfacility, got acquainted with the general conditions created hereand the state of protection of the rights of detained persons,including those sentenced to life imprisonment.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation was alsoinformed in detail about the activities of the Ombudsman ofAzerbaijan as NPM, opinions and experiences were exchanged, andtheir questions were answered.

It should be noted that in the near future, the delegation ofthe Human Rights and Equality Organisation of Turkey is scheduledto visit other institutions that people cannot leave on their own,together with NPG members, as well as meet with some officials.