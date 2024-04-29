Egyptian, Bosnian Leaders Vow Closer Ties During High-Level Meeting In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a landmark visit, the Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Bećirović, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo on Monday. This marked the first high-level visit from Bosnia to Egypt in over 14 years. The leaders, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations, held a joint press conference following their discussions.

President Al-Sisi expressed optimism for the visit's potential, stating,“I am confident this visit will enrich our relationship and propel it towards broader horizons, fulfilling the aspirations of both our peoples.”

Egypt, one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina, has long been a vital partner. President Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for Bosnia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also expressing a willingness to collaborate with various sectors of Bosnian society to promote regional stability and development.

He further extended his congratulations on the European Council's recent decision to grant Bosnia EU accession talks, expressing hope for the country's success in this endeavour.

Discussions focused on bolstering economic, trade, and investment ties. Both leaders stressed their interest in expanding cooperation and agreed to reactivate the Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation to facilitate increased trade. Additionally, they explored initiatives to revitalise tourism through direct flights between Bosnian cities and Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Hurghada.

The meeting also addressed shared concerns regarding regional and international issues.

The leaders emphasised the importance of de-escalating conflicts and fostering stability in the Middle East. They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid, reiterating their commitment to a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state formula.

Bećirović highlighted that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reflecting on the enduring friendship between them.

“The friendship between the two countries has been proven in many previous situations,” Bećirović said. He emphasised Bosnia and Herzegovina's support for Egypt's territorial integrity, stability, and sovereignty.“We have all respect and appreciation for Egypt as a leading country in the Arab world and Africa,” he added.

He also expressed his hope that President Al-Sisi would become the first Egyptian president to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 21st century.

Bećirović stated that Bosnia and Herzegovina views the“only just solution” to the situation in Gaza as the establishment of the State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel. This perspective underscores a broader regional alignment with the two-state solution.

Concluding the press conference, Al-Sisi expressed his gratitude to Bećirović for inviting him to visit the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to solidify the strengthened ties.

“I once again extend a warm welcome to Chairperson Bećirović,” he stated,“and trust that this visit marks a significant step towards forging a closer partnership between our nations.”