Biolargo, Inc. (BLGO) Leads In Cleantech Innovation With AEC Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BioLargo (OTCQB: BLGO) , a pioneering cleantech and life sciences company, has made significant strides with its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (“AEC”) technology, setting a new benchmark in the water treatment industry. This innovative technology has proven to effectively remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) from water, surpassing the stringent new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals set to take effect on April 10, 2024. The AEC technology's ability to generate significantly less PFAS-laden solid waste compared to traditional methods like carbon filtration or ion exchange positions it as a potentially more sustainable and cost-effective solution for water providers.

The importance of BioLargo's breakthrough cannot be overstated, especially in light of the EPA's newly finalized regulations that aim to limit PFAS in public drinking water to nearly undetectable levels, as low as 4 parts per trillion. PFAS chemicals, which are used in various consumer goods and industrial...

Read More>>

For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN