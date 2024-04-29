Prime Minister Meets Jordanian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met in Riyadh on Monday with Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to developments in the situation in the region, and ways to reduce escalation, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's great concern about the developments in the situation in the region, calling on all parties to calm down and practice maximum restraint.

His Excellency stressed the necessity of joint action to reduce escalation in the region and resolve differences peacefully.

He also reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.