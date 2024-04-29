Bank Holidays In May: Banks To Remain On THESE Dates; Check City-Wise List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bank branches will be closed on certain days in May in many locations throughout the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Holiday list. Although branches will be closed for physical operations, internet banking will continue to operate. As a result, if you plan to visit your bank branch for any bank-related vital work next month, you should keep track of how many days branches will be closed in various cities in May 2024.

As per the holiday list notes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed in some states in observance of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day on May 1, 2024.

May 1: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day) ((Several cities of India on the occasion of May Day, and in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur on the eve of Maharashtra Day).

May 7:

Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

(Ahmedabad, Panaji, Bhopal and Raipur).

May 8:

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

(West Bengal).

May 10: Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

(Bengaluru).

May 13:

Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

(Jammu & Kashmir).

May 16:

State Day (Gangtok)

May 20- Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

(Mumbai and Belapur).

May 23:

Buddha Pournima

(Agartala, Aizawl, and other major cities).

May 25:

Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

(Agartala and Bhubaneshwar).

Weekend



May 4: Sunday

May 11: Second Saturday

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday

Bank customers should be aware that even though the banks will be physically closed for 10 days in May, they will still be able to access online banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking.

.