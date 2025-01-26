'Firm And Unwavering': Egypt And Jordan Reject Donald Trump's Gaza Resettlement Proposal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: President Donald Trump's suggestion that Egypt and Jordan take in Palestinians from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip was met with a hard“no" Sunday from the two U.S. allies along with the Palestinians themselves, who fear Israel would never allow them to return.

Trump floated the idea on Saturday , saying he would urge the leaders of the two Arab countries to take in Gaza's now largely homeless population, so that "we just clean out that whole thing.” He added that resettling most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million could be temporary or long-term.

“It's literally a demolition site right now,” Trump said, referring to the vast destruction caused by Israel's 15-month war with Hamas, now paused by a fragile ceasefire .

“I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change," Trump said.

Hamas and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority condemned the idea. Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, told journalists that his country's rejection of the proposed transfer of Palestinians was“firm and unwavering.”

The temporary or long-term transfer of Palestinians“risks expanding the conflict in the region and undermines prospects of peace and coexistence among its people,” Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right governing partners have long advocated what they describe as the voluntary emigration of large numbers of Palestinians and the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is now a crucial member of Netanyahu's governing coalition, called Trump's proposal a“great idea.”