76Th Republic Day: Avoid THESE Routes Today And Tomorrow For Beating Retreat Rehearsals Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi have released an advisory regarding the rehearsals for Wednesday's Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. According to the advisory, Vijay Chowk, the venue for Beating Retreat, will be closed to general traffic from 2 pm to 9:30 pm on both Monday and Tuesday (January 27 and 28).

Take a look at Traffic restrictions

Traffic will be restricted on several key roads, including Rafi Marg (between the roundabouts at Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan), Raisina Road (from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout to Vijay Chowk), sections beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, the Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and the Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, as well as on Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and the C-Hexagon), the advisory stated.

Motorists and the general public are advised to take alternative routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, among others.

(1) Buses traveling from Shanti Path, Vinay Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg towards Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will follow Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Vande Matram Marg, the Shankar Road roundabout, and Sheikh Mujilbur Rehman Road.

Buses heading to Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.

(3) Buses bound for Connaught Place will follow Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, and Baba Khadak Singh Marg, returning via Bhagat Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Shankar Road, and Vande Matram Marg.