Japan Grants $1.17M To Upgrade Cairo Opera House

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Cairo Opera House will receive a 180m Japanese yen ($1.17m) grant from the Japanese to upgrade its equipment and facilities, officials announced today.

The agreement was signed by Lamia Zaied, head of the Cairo Opera House, and Kato Ken, chief representative of the JICA office in Egypt, in a ceremony witnessed by key officials.

Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno described the project as a“significant milestone” in efforts to enhance Egypt's cultural landscape and support artistic expression.

He called the Opera House a“beacon of artistic excellence” and highlighted the deep cultural ties between Egypt and Japan. He expressed gratitude for Japan's support, emphasising the project's role in preserving Egypt's cultural heritage while embracing modern technologies.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat noted the agreement's significance within the context of the longstanding partnership between Egypt and Japan, dating back to 1954.

She highlighted Japan's prior contributions, including to the Grand Egyptian Museum, and emphasized that this grant aligns with both Egypt's Vision 2030 and the government's 2024-2027 work program. Al-Mashat underscored the ministry's commitment to strengthening this partnership, referencing her recent visit to Japan and the signing of three memoranda of understanding, including this grant agreement, with Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuji Hisayuki. She stressed the project's importance in enhancing the Opera House's operational efficiency and maintaining its status as a leading cultural institution in the Middle East and Africa.

Ambassador Iwai Fumio stated that the agreement continues the Japanese government's efforts to support the Opera House and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Kato Ken, representing the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), expressed happiness at the signing, marking the 70th anniversary of Egyptian-Japanese development cooperation.

The upgrade aims to improve Cairo Opera House's infrastructure and the efficiency of its theatres, with a focus on modernizing the main theatre's auditorium.

This latest grant builds upon previous Japanese support, including a grant for the Opera House's reconstruction in 1983, completed in 1988. Since 1954, Japan has provided approximately $2.4bn in grants and technical cooperation to Egypt, with development funding exceeding $7.2bn.