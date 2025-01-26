Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 27, 2025: Warm Start At 20.02 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 27.46 °C on January 27, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.02 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 26% with a wind speed of 26 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:25 PM

Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 243.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.28 °C and a maximum of 33.64 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Pune is 243.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.