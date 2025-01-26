Anand Mahindra Hails Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert: 'India Is New Frontier Of...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Coldplay concluded its 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in India with its final show in Ahmedabad, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium, which had a capacity of over 1.25 lakh people.

Mahindra hailed the moment as the one when India proved itself to be the new frontier of live entertainment.

“The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment...Coldplay. Ahmedabad,” Anand Mahindra posted on X, along with a of the performing its 'Firefly' song.

This comes a day after the band said its Ahmedabad show of its“biggest ever concert”. Coldplay also called the Narendra Modi Stadium“the best stadium in the whole wide world”.

“Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing,” Coldplay said, posting a picture on X.

After concluding its last show, the British rock band posted a Thank You message for India and Ahmedabad , saying they'll never forget their two weeks here.

“Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever,” Coldplay said.

Coldplay's Chris Martin says, 'Happy Republic Day, India'

On Sunday, as Indians celebrated Republic Day, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin , greeted the crowd with“Happy Republic Day, India!” as he kicked off his final performance in the country.

He touched many hearts by singing the patriotic anthem“Vande Mataram”.

It looked like a confetti of lights had spread throughout the stadium as fans switched on their flashlights to groove to the band's tunes in their last concert in India, which was streamed live on Disney Hotstar.