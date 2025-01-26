Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: Allu Arjun-Starrer Sees Growth On Republic Day, Earns 200% More Than Game Changer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 53: Allu Arjun-starrer's box office run is likely to conclude within few days, but the movie is still receiving decent response. Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collection more than doubled on Sunday amid Republic Day celebrations. Pushpa 2 The Rule is near to the completion of two months at box office. The movie earned an estimated ₹1 crore on day 53, January 26. In contrast to Allu Arjun 's blockbuster, his cousin Charan Teja's Game Changer, is struggling after a fortnight. Ram Charan's much anticipated movie Game Changer earned an estimated ₹33 lakh on Sunday, January 26. Pushpa 2 The Rule vs Game Changer Game Changer was apparently Ram Charan's first solo movie after the release of superhit RRR in 2022. Despite receiving lot of buzz, the movie is struggling to survive on the big screen for a third week. Whereas, Pushpa 2 The Rule is still ruling at the box office. Here is a comparison between Pushpa 2 and Game Changer, based on data by Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 The Rule (in crores)Game Changer (in crores) Day 1 164 51 1st Week 725.8 117.65 2nd Week 264.8 11.15 Movie budget 400 300-400

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection

Sukumar's directorial entered 8th week at the box office n Friday after earning ₹5.85 crore on seventh week. Allu Arjun-starrer is receiving tremendous response from Hindi speaking audience, surpassing the collection of Pushpa 2 THe Rule's Telugu version.

The sequel of Pushpa 2 The Rule continued to dominate the box office for more than a month. The movie also witnessed heightened interest after the release of an extended version of Pushpa 2 The Rule. But the buzz around extended version release was short-lived as the movie earnings fell by 39.69 percent in 7th week as compared with previous week. Although, the filmmaker's clever strategy to monetise earnings through extended cut provided short-lived boost.