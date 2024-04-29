Best-Selling Author Chasta Hamilton Releases New Children’s Book, The Trophy Trap: Unleash Your Inner Winner

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world of competition, learn what it truly means to be a winner in The Trophy Trap.



Houndstooth Press proudly announces the release of The Trophy Trap: Unleash Your Inner Winner, a children’s picture book by bestselling author Chasta Hamilton, available nationwide on May 14, 2024.



In this charming tale, readers follow the journey of Elvis, a lovable Scottish Terrier, as he prepares for the big competition where only one pup can claim the coveted title of "Best in Show." Written by Chasta Hamilton, a renowned author and motivational speaker, The Trophy Trap imparts invaluable lessons on self-worth, confidence, and perseverance.



"Sometimes the best prize of all isn’t a trophy," says Hamilton. "Through Elvis and his friends, young readers will learn to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their own victories, no matter the outcome of a competition."



Each character in The Trophy Trap brings a distinct personality and set of challenges to the story, from self-assured Laila to over-achieving Betty. As Elvis navigates the ups and downs of the competition, children of all ages will discover the importance of trading comparison, judgment, and burnout for confidence, compassion, and resilience.



About the Author:

Chasta Hamilton is a bestselling author, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur dedicated to empowering individuals to reach their fullest potential. As the Founder/CEO of Stage Door Dance Productions and Founder/President of the non-profit Girls Geared For Greatness, Hamilton has made it her mission to inspire positive change and disrupt the status quo. Her previous works include Trash The Trophies and Handle the Horrible, and she has been a featured speaker at TEDx events, including "You Weren’t Built to Break." Hamilton resides in Raleigh with her family and their Scottish Terrier, Elvis.



MENAFN29042024006887014834ID1108151662