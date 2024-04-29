Tiffany & Co x Snapchat takeover reaches over 9.5 million users within 24 hours

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Middle East – 29th April, 2024: To strengthen the positioning of Tiffany & Co’s Lock collection in Saudi Arabia, the brand partnered with the Kingdom’s most used platform to activate a full funnel Snapchat takeover, utilizing the First Story, First Lens and First Commercial features, reaching over 9.5 million Snapchatters within 24 hours.



In the summer of 2022, the LVMH Group Maison launched the Tiffany Lock collection: 18-carat white, yellow and rose gold bracelets inspired by the brand's iconic padlocks. With Saudi Arabia a prime market for the luxury sector, Tiffany & Co set out to enhance its reach within the Middle East following the launch. With Snapchatters in Saudi Arabia opening the platform over 50 times per day on average, a strategic partnership was launched with Snapchat in celebration of the Lock collections new Ambassador, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram.



Boosting extensive success in the luxury sector, Snapchat developed a comprehensive takeover strategy for Tiffany & Co, targeting users across the Middle East. The campaign started with a First Story which appeared within Chat and Discover tabs. The First Story feature offers advertisers the chance to own the first advertising experience that a Snapchatter has within their friends' stories. Proving to be successful for Tiffany & Co, the feature recorded a 64% incremental reach for this campaign.



With over 85% of users in KSA interacting with lenses daily, Snapchat strategically included a First Lens as part of the campaign, placing the Tiffany & Co Lens as the first camera ad in the Lens Carousel. Snap’s pioneering AR technology continues to enhance users' shopping experiences, with 90% of shoppers stating that they are likely to use AR when they come across it. For this campaign, the Tiffany & Co lens offered an additional immersive element, allowing users to place their wrists in front of the camera and try on the various bracelets in the collection.



The Tiffany Blue Box® and the Lock collection packaging also appeared on screen for the Story and Lens features, increasing visibility and awareness of both the brand and product, retaining a lasting impact in the minds of potential consumers.







