Azerbaijan's Role As Key Transportation Hub In Eurasia Keeps Strengthening

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdullayeva

"Azerbaijan's position as a major transportation hub in Eurasiawill be further strengthened over the coming years," this wasmentioned in the report of the international credit ratings agencyFitch Solutions on global trade risks, Azernews reports.

"Our Country Risk team expects Azerbaijani foreign policy toremain closely linked to that of Turkiye over the coming years, Azerbaijan will remain mostly outside the immediateRussian orbit, even though relations between the two nations willremain strong.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan occupies a key position on theInternational North-South Transport Corridor, which connects Russiato Iran by rail and then to India by sea.

Moscow and Tehran are taking steps to develop this corridor,which also intersects with the Middle Corridor in Azerbaijan. Thiswill likely strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a majortransportation hub in Eurasia," the reports said.