Water Minister Commends US Support Amid Sector Challenges

Amman, April 29 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud Monday expressed gratitude for donor countries, notably the US Agency for International Development (USAID), for their support in addressing Jordan's pressing water challenges.Saud underscored that the sustained cooperation and assistance of the United States largely bolstered the management of Jordan's water sector, enabling it to withstand multiple challenges, such as climate change, refugees, dwindling resources and rising demand, according to a press release by the ministry.During discussions with a US delegation, Saud elaborated on Jordan's water situation, detailing projects initiated by the Ministry and collaborative efforts to find solutions to secure additional water supplies. Emphasis was also placed on treated water and exploring innovative approaches to find unconventional sources for irrigation, the statement said.