Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Wish Hansal Mehta On 56Th B'day: 'Keep Shining'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao, who has been part of four films directed by Hansal Mehta -- 'Shahid', 'CityLights', 'Aligarh', and 'Omerta' -- on Monday wished the filmmaker on his 56th birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rajkummar shared a candid picture with Hansal, and penned a warm birthday note: "Happy birthday my dear Hansal Mehta sir. Love you sir. Have a great year."

Rajkummar's wife and actress Patralekhaa also took to the Stories section and said: "Happy birthday dearest Hansal Mehta sir...love you... keep shining."

Patralekhaa was part of 'CityLights' alongside her husband.

Hansal last directed the crime thriller 'The Buckingham Murders' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He is the producer of the upcoming film 'Dedh Bigha Zameen'.