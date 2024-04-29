Macron emphasizes need for France to reconsider its nuclear potential

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a thorough discussion on the establishment of a pan-European defense capacity, emphasizing the need for France to reconsider its nuclear potential. Speaking to a group of young individuals at the European School in Strasbourg, Macron highlighted the necessity for France to enhance its security beyond its existing NATO protection. He proposed the development of a credible European defense mechanism, suggesting measures such as the deployment of anti-missile shields to deter nuclear weapon usage. Macron underscored the importance of possessing long-range missiles to dissuade potential threats, particularly from Russia.



Amid escalating tensions prompted by the Ukraine conflict, many Western leaders have emphasized the urgency of bolstering defense capabilities. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed such concerns, attributing geopolitical tensions to NATO's disregard for Russian security interests and emphasizing the significant disparity in defense spending between Russia and NATO.



Macron elaborated on France's nuclear doctrine, asserting that while the country would only resort to nuclear weapons in defense of its vital interests, these interests extend beyond national borders. He suggested that French nuclear policy should contribute to enhancing the credibility of the European Union's defense capabilities. Macron advocated for initiating a comprehensive dialogue encompassing topics such as anti-missile defense systems, long-range weaponry, and the role of nuclear arsenals, both within individual nations and in cooperation with allies like the United States.

MENAFN29042024000045015687ID1108150957