Poles Unblock All Checkpoints On Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Poles unblocked all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food .

"We express our gratitude to the Polish Ministry for the constructive work on unblocking the border. We also thank the industry associations of both countries. The ongoing negotiations were not easy, but the main thing is that we have a result," said Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

It is noted that negotiations between the ministries and associations will continue in the future. The parties agreed to exchange monthly figures on the transit of agricultural products to monitor the situation.

According to the Ministry, the next meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of Ukraine and Poland is scheduled for May 7, where they will discuss the terms of cooperation in the summer.

As reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , based on information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today after 10:00 (Kyiv time) Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of trucks in front of the Hrebenne - Rawa Ruska checkpoint.

The registration and passage of trucks across the border in both directions is carried out as usual.

However, according to available information, trucks transporting grain crops will not be allowed to enter Poland. This type of cargo can only move through Poland in transit mode.

"At the moment, there is no accumulation of trucks from the neighboring country, trucks leaving Ukraine are moving according to the e-queue. We ask drivers and carriers to take this information into account when planning international transportation," the State Border Guard Service added.

Ambassador Zvarych hopes that the blockade of the border between Ukraine andwill end

As reported, since February 9, 2024, farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to the checkpoints in Poland near the border with Ukraine. The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's abandonment of the European Green Deal.

During this time, there have been five cases of Ukrainian crops spilling out of freight cars onto the tracks or from trucks onto the roads.

