Seven Feared Drowned In Narmada River Search Operations Underway, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Seven members of a family, including minors, were feared drowned in the Narmada River at Poicha in the Narmada district of Gujarat after reportedly being swept away by the river current yesterday present, local divers of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), and the Vadodara fire team started a search operation for the victims. So far no traces have been found yet police said the victims were part of a group from Surat which had arrived at Poicha, on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts rushed to the spot after the victims were swept away on Tuesday morning.A unit of the 6BN NDRF from Jarod in the Vadodara district arrived in Poicha in the afternoon to begin the search operation for the seven people who went missing is a popular summer picnic spot for swimming in the Narmada River. The Narmada district administration recently prohibited local boat operators from operating boats without a license in the river the same time, boatmen continue to operate boats on the Vadodara district side of the river details into the matter are awaited.



MENAFN15052024007365015876ID1108214406