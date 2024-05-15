Viral Video Shows Wild Bull Attacking Woman As She Tries To Save Her Belongings Netizens Ask, 'How Dumb Can You Be?'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Beachside fun turned into tragedy for a woman after a wild bull attacked her on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The viral video of the incident shows the woman trying to collect her belongings by moving close to the wild bull. As the woman refused to walk away from the beast, ignoring multiple warnings from bystanders, the wild bull suddenly began attacking her video of the attack has been shared widely on social media, with several users asking why the woman tried to risk her life by going close to the wild bull.“Woman gets attacked by a wild bull on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico, after she continuously tried reasoning with it while it looked through her belongings. How dumb can you be?,” wrote a social media user while sharing the video user wrote,“It reminds me of the scholars who try to take selfies with Bison. Hopefully, she makes it through.”
