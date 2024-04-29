Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announces a new dealership in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) - A new dealership in Kashi adds to the Brand’s network expansion in Uttar Pradesh with a 3S (Sales, Spares and Services) touchpoint, bringing the total to 14 sales and 9 service facilities in 11 cities in the state

- The Kashi touchpoint features a three-car display showcasing the 5-star Global NCAP - rated Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun as well as Tiguan.

- Expanded reach across India: Volkswagen India now has a sales and service network that spans across 155 cities in India, making one of India’s safest portfolio of cars more accessible to customers, democratizing safe mobility for all

- Superlative ownership experience: The facility is managed by a team of 45 highly- skilled professionals, ensuring an exceptional ownership experience throughout their mobility journey. Additionally, this touchpoint features 14 service bays for superior customer service experiences

- Customers can now experience the newly introduced products by Volkswagen, the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport ...



Bengaluru: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India inaugurated a new customer touchpoint in Kashi, further bolstering its presence in the state as part of the Brand’s wider push to make its products and services more accessible to Indian customers.



Under the leadership of Mr. Sachin Talwar, Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Kashi, the 3S (Sales, Spares and Service) facility comprises of a team of 45 sales and service executives who will be actively interacting with customers. The three-car display will showcase the Volkswagen Virtus sedan and Taigun SUVW as well as the Brand’s flagship product, the Tiguan. In addition, customers can also experience the newly introduced variants, the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport at the showroom.



Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The inauguration of our newest touchpoint in Kashi highlights our dedication to fulfilling a rising need for premium, safe, and reliable vehicles throughout India. We have observed a changing demand pattern, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities accounting for 35-40% of our sales. As a result, we are directing our attention towards these emerging markets. Our proactive strategy recognizes this shift and seeks to capitalize on the growth opportunities in these areas of demand. This ensures that our range of reliable, fun-to-drive, German-engineered products and world-class service facilities are accessible to a broader customer base across the nation, including at Kashi.



Commenting on the newly inaugurated touchpoint, Mr. Sachin Talwar, Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Kashi said, “We are delighted to partner with Volkswagen India and offer their premium mobility solutions to customers in Kashi. We are witnessing significant customer interest owing to their safest product portfolio comprising of the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. We look forward to welcoming customers at the new touchpoint and build a long-lasting relationship.”

Hassle-free ownership experience for customers in Kashi as the service touchpoint is equipped with 14 service bays that can cater to body & paint repairs, vehicle service and maintenance along with required spare parts .





