JKUM To Support Apni Party Candidate In Srinagar LS Seat

Srinagar, April 29 (IANS) Jammu Kashmir United Movement (JKUM) headed by the former legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar announced on Monday to support the Apni Party candidate in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing a news conference here, Ishfaq Jabbar said that his party will support Muhammad Ashraf Mir of the Apni Party in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Ishfaq accompanied by the Apni Party vice president, former Minister Ghulam Hasan Mir, told the media, "We will not fight the elections separately as it will be an advantage to some other parties, who have landed the people in trouble.”

He added that they will jointly pitch for the restoration of statehood, end to the power crisis, and eliminate the drug menace and other issues.

"We have seen the worst situation and won't allow those parties responsible for it to win the elections. Therefore, after Altaf Bukhari requested us to join hands, we have decided to support Muhammad Ashraf Mir to ensure his victory,” he said.

Mir is fighting elections in Srinagar against his main opponent, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the National Conference (NC). This constituency is at present represented by NC president, Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The constituency goes to vote on May 13.