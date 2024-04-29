(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a caponier with ammunition and three Russian servicemen in the south.

The Special Operations Forces Command reported this on Facebook .

Operators of the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Center named after Kish otaman Antin Holovaty found the location of Russian military personnel and an ammunition depot during reconnaissance operations in the south.

The operators struck the targets with FPV drones, drones with a drop system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

As a result of the precise work of the Special Forces, caponiers with ammunition, three Russian servicemen (five more were wounded), and enemy personnel locations were destroyed.

Southern defense forces

As reported earlier, in the Donetsk region, operators of the 8th Special Forces Regiments of the Special Operations Forces destroyed an armored personnel carrier and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian Federation troops using FPV drones during one combat mission.