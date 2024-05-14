FM Participates In Foreign Ministers' Preparatory Meeting For Arab Summit In Manama

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 14 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, participated on Tuesday in the Arab Foreign Ministers' preparatory meeting for the Arab League Council at the summit level in Bahrain's Manama.The meeting, at its 33rd session, discussed the agenda and draft resolutions in preparation for submitting the draft resolutions to Arab leaders at the summit level, scheduled to be held on Thursday.His Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received Safadi and the foreign ministers participating in the meeting.Safadi held a series of meetings with a number of his Arab counterparts, participating in the meeting, which dealt with bilateral relations, several Arab and regional issues, and the topics on the agenda of the 33rd Arab Summit, emphasizing the keenness to strengthen joint Arab action to serve Arab interests and issues.The meetings also focused on the situation in Gaza and efforts to stop the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting in the context of the ongoing consultation and coordination process between the two countries regarding developments in Gaza and efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians and the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.The two ministers stressed the need to intensify efforts to stop the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the need for Israel to stop its military operations in Rafah. They also stressed their countries' absolute rejection of the displacement of Palestinians inside or outside their land and the importance of realizing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative and the adopted international terms of reference.