Del Toro seals overall in Asturias as Fisher Black takes stage







Mexican takes first professional GC title

20 year old talent Isaac Del Toro took the overall victory at the Vuelta Asturias in Spain today, on a dominant stage for UAE Team Emirates where Finn Fisher Black won the stage.

Del Toro was on leadout duties as the riders raced from Benia de Onís to Oviedo (140km), and left Fisher Black in prime position to take victory.

The win meant UAE Team Emirates took 3/3, winning every stage of the race – through Del Toro , Antonio Morgado and Finn Fisher Black.

Rafal Majka also steps on the second step of the podium

Del Toro: 'It was a really beautiful race where the team was really strong and did a great job. They worked so well that they made it a case of me being the one to finish it off. It's a big deal for me as it's my first GC win at this level and it means a lot. I was really happy to be able to help my teammates win stages also and celebrate these nice moments with them. They really deserved it. I'm really happy to get the win and I hope to continue this way for the next races.'

Stage 3 results

1 Fisher Black (UAE Team Emirates) 3:22:52

2 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3 Jegat (Total Energies) s.t

Final overall result

1 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) 12:59:04

2 Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +1'15'

3 Fagundez (Burgos BH) +1'20'