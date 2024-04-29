Bengal Ministers Got Share Of Profit In Shahjahan’S Illegal Land Deals: ED In Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate, on Monday, informed a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata that a share of the profit generated from the illegal land-grabbing deals of Sheikh Shahjahan in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali has gone to some influential members of the state cabinet.

The ED counsel also informed the court that a part of the money earned from the deals was also invested in purchasing sophisticated arms.

The agency's claim comes amidst the recovery of sophisticated firearms, ammunition, explosives and bombs following a joint search operation by CBI and NSG at the residence of a close aide of Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali last week.

On Monday, the ED counsel also informed the court that Shahjahan also used influence in manipulating different tenders floated by the state government for various government projects. There were manipulations in the tendering process to ensure that only close aides of Shahjahan were awarded the contracts, the ED counsel informed the special court.

While being produced in the special court, Shahjahan was questioned by the waiting media persons about the recent recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives from Sandeshkhali. However, he refused to give any answer on this issue.