Chinese Company Seeks Investment In Afghanistan's Mineral Resources

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Afghan miners in a makeshift emerald mine in the Panjshir Valley in 2010. Reports suggest that Afghanistan has significant deposits of oil, gas, copper, iron, gold, and coal, as well as a range of precious gems like emeralds and rubies. These minerals are largely untapped and are still being mapped.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan announced that the Chinese state-owned company“MCC,” a major mining infrastructure company, has expressed interest in investing heavily in Afghanistan's mineral resources.

In a press release on Sunday, April 28th, the ministry stated that Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting minister, welcomed the Chinese company's interest in investing in Afghanistan and added that they are ready to cooperate if mining and processing occur within the country.

The Chinese state-owned mining company“MCC” is interested in extracting Afghanistan's large mineral deposits, including copper, lead, and zinc.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum also reiterated its readiness to exploit untapped lead and zinc mines in the provinces of Kandahar, Bamyan, and Ghor.

Since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan, Chinese investors have shown a heightened interest in the country.

Chinese investors seek to influence the Taliban through mining investments in Afghanistan, although experts highlight the lack of transparency in these contracts.

Experts caution that while Chinese investment in Afghanistan mining projects increases, transparency remains a concern, raising questions about the nature of the influence exerted by these investments on the Taliban.

The Aynak copper project is also considered one of Afghanistan's major mining projects. A contract has been agreed upon with a Chinese company, but extraction has not yet commenced.

