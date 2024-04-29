Nargis Fakhri Recalls How She Felt Shooting For Her 1St Song 'Hawaa Hawaa'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the web series 'Tatlubaaz', reminisced about her nervousness on the sets of her debut film, 'Rockstar'.

On the occasion of International Dance Day on Monday, the actress said that the first song she danced to on-screen was 'Hawaa Hawaa' from her debut film.

The actress has impressed the audience with her dance moves in songs like 'Yaar Naa Miley', 'Galat Baat Hai', and 'Oye Oye'. However, the first is always special and challenging, as Nargis shared: "I remember my first instance of dancing on screen was with 'Rockstar' for the song 'Hawaa Hawaa', and it remains incredibly special."

Recalling the nerves she felt on set, Nargis said: "I was a wreck on the set as I was so nervous, but once the music started playing, I couldn't stop my feet from tapping. It was a big thing and so exciting as well! I hope to do it more often on screen."

The actress also shared that she strongly believes that dancing is one of the best forms of expression on screen.

"For me, it is a form of meditation as well, because when I am dancing, I tend to forget my stress. Not just dance, I enjoy watching some great choreography as well," she added.