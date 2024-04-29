Chinese interbank treasury bond index drops on Monday’s open

(MENAFN) On Monday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System reported that China's interbank treasury bond index in net price commenced trading at 1,020.04 points, marking a decline from the previous close of 1,021.29 points. This movement reflects the real-time dynamics of trading activity within China's interbank bond market, providing valuable insights into market sentiment and investor behavior.



The interbank treasury bond index serves as a key benchmark for assessing the performance of treasury bonds traded in China's interbank bond market. Its opening at 9 a.m. on every workday signifies the beginning of trading activities, with updates provided every five minutes until the market closes at 5 p.m. This frequent updating ensures that market participants have access to timely and accurate information regarding bond prices and market conditions throughout the trading day.



As a vital component of China's financial infrastructure, the interbank treasury bond index plays a crucial role in facilitating efficient price discovery, enhancing market transparency, and supporting the overall development of the bond market. By providing a reliable measure of bond performance, the index enables investors to make informed decisions and manage risk effectively in the dynamic interbank bond market environment.

