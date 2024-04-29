Kerala: 'LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan Was Ready To Join BJP But...' Sobha Surendran Tells Asianet News

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sobha Surendran claimed that LDF convenor E P Jayarajan was prepared to join the BJP and had discussed the matter on three occasions. However, Jayarajan backed out from the decision after allegedly receiving a phone call from someone in Kerala, purportedly the Chief Minister.

Sobha Surendran stated that their meetings took place firstly at Dallal TG Nandakumar's residence in Kochi Vennala, followed by Lalit Hotel in Delhi, and finally at Rama Nilayam in Thrissur. She further mentioned that these meetings occurred in January 2023. Sobha asserted that during these interactions, Jayarajan expressed interest in joining the BJP and discussed his position issues within the Communist party.

Sobha Surendran said in an interview with Asianet News that he came to Delhi to join the BJP, but a phone call from Kerala changed the Jayarajan's decision.

She said, " After that phone call, he panicked and asked us to postpone the date of joining the party and I understood that the call was from Pinarayi Vijayan."

Sobha earlier named Jayarajan at a presser in Alappuzha after controversial middleman T G Nandakumar raised allegations against her in Delhi.

Meanwhile Nandakumar said that Jayarajan met senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar with the blessings of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that the meeting lasted for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Nandakumar told Asianet News that all the things Shobha Surendran is saying are lies.