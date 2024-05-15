China supports UN as key player in global AI governance

(MENAFN) China has expressed its support for the United Nations as the primary avenue for bolstering global governance of artificial intelligence (AI), a stance reiterated during discussions between Chinese and US government officials in Geneva on Tuesday. This meeting marked the first of its kind focusing on AI between the two nations.



According to reports from Chinese state media on Wednesday, the discussions were characterized by an "in-depth, professional, and constructive exchange of views" on various aspects of AI, including associated risks and the imperative for global governance. This engagement follows a consensus reached by Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and his US counterpart last November in San Francisco, where both nations committed to inter-governmental deliberations on AI-related matters.



Chinese officials emphasized their country's support for enhancing global AI governance, advocating for the UN as the primary platform for such efforts. They expressed readiness to collaborate with the international community, including the United States, to establish a global framework and standards for AI governance based on broad consensus.



Acknowledging AI as one of the most consequential emerging technologies, Chinese officials emphasized their commitment to prioritizing human welfare and ensuring that AI technologies are beneficial, safe, and equitable. However, they also raised concerns about perceived restrictions and repression imposed by the US on China in the AI domain.



Despite these differences, both sides recognized the dual nature of AI development, acknowledging both its opportunities and risks. Representing China at the meeting was Yang Tao, director general of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, along with officials from key government agencies such as the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission.



The discussions underscore the evolving dynamics of international cooperation and competition in the realm of AI, highlighting the importance of dialogue and collaboration among nations to navigate the complexities of AI governance and ensure its responsible and equitable development on a global scale.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108214982