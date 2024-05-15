UN expresses alarm around Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN expressed alarm around Russia's strikes on railway infrastructure in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.



"We are extremely worried by what appears to be a new pattern of attacks on railway infrastructure in the east and south of Ukraine," at a Security Council session focused on Ukraine, Lisa Doughten, who leads the Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, addressed the gathering.



Doughten stated that the "attacks on Ukraine have only escalated further."



She highlighted that the recent assaults in the Kharkiv region have resulted in civilian casualties, causing loss of life and injuries. Additionally, she pointed out that over 7,000 civilians have been evacuated from border regions within the Kharkiv area. Furthermore, many individuals in these areas are now facing challenges accessing essential services like food, medical assistance, electricity, and gas due to the ongoing conflict.



Emphasizing the "intensified pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure," she voiced concern around the targeting of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, indicating 5 waves of attacks since March 22.



"In addition, continuing attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure threaten their ability to export grain and other agricultural commodities at a time when the number of people facing acute food insecurity around the world continues to rise year after year," she declared.



"Such attacks risk enflaming the war further and worsening its humanitarian impacts," she further mentioned.



illustrating the devastating impact of the conflict in Ukraine, Doughten stated: "It has caused immense suffering and left more than 14 million people, or 40 percent of the population, in need of humanitarian assistance."



She called on the Council to "seek an end to it."

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108214983