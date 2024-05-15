Putin approves formation of new Russian cabinet of ministers

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin sanctioned the formation of his country's new Cabinet of ministers and directors of services. The Kremlin, in a statement, confirmed that Putin had signed the necessary decrees, thereby officially establishing the new government.



Comprising 10 deputy prime ministers and 21 federal ministers, the new government is a blend of seasoned officials and fresh faces. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin nominated sixteen of the ministers, while Putin himself nominated ministers for key portfolios such as defense, foreign affairs, interior, justice, and emergency situations.



Of significant note is the appointment of Andrey Belousov as Russia's new defense minister, succeeding Sergey Shoygu, who had held the position since 2012 and has now been appointed as the secretary of the Russian Security Council. Additionally, Denis Manturov has been appointed as the first deputy prime minister, replacing Belousov, who had served in that capacity since 2020.



Several other ministries witnessed changes in leadership, including those overseeing transport, trade and industry, energy, sports, and agriculture, where new ministers have been appointed.



In addition to these ministerial changes, key security agencies also saw reappointments. The heads of Russia's National Guard, Foreign Intelligence Service, Federal Security Service, and Federal Protective Service were all retained in their positions, reflecting continuity in the leadership of these crucial security institutions.



Overall, the formation of the new Russian government signals a mix of continuity and change, with a blend of experienced leaders and fresh appointments tasked with navigating the country's political and economic challenges in the coming years.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108214981