US shares open Tuesday’s trading session in green despite gains in producer prices

(MENAFN) Despite producer prices in April surpassing market expectations, US stocks opened higher on Tuesday. The Dow Jones index saw an increase of 41 points, or 0.11 percent, reaching 39,472 at 9:59 AM EDT (1359GMT), while the S&P 500 rose by four points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,225. The Nasdaq also experienced gains, with a 20-point increase, or 0.12 percent, reaching 16,408 at the same time.



According to data released by the Labor Department, US producer inflation in April rose by 2.2 percent annually and 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, surpassing market estimates. Analysts had anticipated figures of 2.1 percent annually and 0.3 percent monthly. Despite this, the stock market demonstrated resilience, with investors seemingly reacting positively to other factors influencing market sentiment.



The VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, saw a slight uptick of 1.4 percent, reaching 13.79, while the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a decrease of 0.54 percent, settling at 4.457 percent. These metrics indicate a mixed sentiment among investors, with a slight increase in market volatility alongside a decrease in bond yields.



In the currency markets, the dollar index dipped by 0.16 percent to 105.05, while the euro strengthened by 0.3 percent against the greenback, reaching USD1.0819. Precious metals showed positive movement, with gold rising by 0.82 percent to USD2,355 per ounce and silver increasing by 1.8 percent to USD28.71.



Conversely, oil prices experienced a slight decline, with global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD83.03 per barrel, down around 0.45 percent, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at USD78.72 per barrel. These fluctuations in commodity prices reflect ongoing dynamics in global markets influenced by factors such as supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and market sentiment regarding future economic growth.



Overall, the day's market activity showcases a complex interplay of various factors influencing investor sentiment, with stocks opening higher despite the producer price data surpassing expectations, suggesting a nuanced interpretation of market indicators among investors.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108214980