Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Birbhum Candidate Debashish Dhar Challenges Nomination Cancellation In SC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former IPS Officer Debasish Dhar has petitioned the Supreme Court of India against the cancellation of his candidature by the district election office on Friday, April 26. Dhar, nominated by the BJP for West Bengal's Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, had his candidature revoked on technical grounds.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was informed that today marked the final day for filing nominations.

"Send an email, we will look at it", the bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told in response.

Dhar seeking an urgent hearing on his petition, through his counsel, submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday that“Today was the last day of filing nomination and the West Bengal government was not giving him a no objection certificate and the case needs to be heard urgently.”

On April 26, Dhar filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court challenging the election commission's order. However, the High Court declined to address the matter urgently, stating that an election petition was the appropriate recourse for contesting the cancellation of nomination papers, rather than a writ petition.

Polling in Birbhum is scheduled in the fourth phase of the elections on May 13.

Sensing potential issues with Dhar's nomination papers, the BJP has decided to nominate Debatanu Bhattacharya as their candidate from Birbhum. This decision has been made in anticipation of Dhar not receiving any relief from the courts.

