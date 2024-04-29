'Canada Becoming Pakistan...' Social Media Fumes After PM Justin Trudeau Joins Pro-Khalistan Rally (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In blatant disregard for concerns expressed by India over ongoing separatist activity in his country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen at a Khalsa Day celebration in Toronto on Sunday where pro-Khalistan slogans reverberated through the crowd. Trudeau even addressed the event, which was attended by thousands.

Trudeau, alongside Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, stood amidst the festivities as the pro-Khalistan slogans echoed through the air. Despite the disruption, Trudeau used his platform to emphasize Canada's commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of its Sikh citizens, addressing the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage.

"We gather here today to remember that one of Canada's greatest strengths is its diversity. We are strong, not in spite of our differences, but because of our differences. But even as we look at these differences, we have to remember and get reminded on days such as this and every day, that Sikh values are Canadian values," Trudeau affirmed during the Khalsa Day celebration in Toronto.

The contentious nature of the event was further highlighted by the presence of Khalistan pennants and signage criticizing the Indian government. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group announced plans for a Khalistan Referendum in Calgary on July 28, a move that underscores ongoing tensions surrounding the issue.

Despite the atmosphere, Trudeau refrained from referencing recent controversies surrounding the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which strained relations between Canada and India. Instead, he emphasized positive developments, such as increased cooperation in air connectivity between Canada and India.

The fact that pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in Trudeau's presence angered social media users from India. Some even asked the Indian government to pull out its diplomatic staff from Canada and send back that country's personnel in New Delhi.

The annual Khalsa Day celebration, organized by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC), commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa order in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh and marks the traditional new year observed across India. This year's event, held at Nathan Philips Square, highlighted both the unity and divisions within the Sikh community, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions that continue to resonate across Canada.

