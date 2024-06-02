Rahul Gandhi's Exit Poll Scepticism Contradicts Previous Support, Says Axis My India CMD (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Axis My India, countered leader Rahul Gandhi's rejection of the exit polls, comparing it to the metaphorical expression "sour grapes".

Speaking exclusively to IANS on Sunday, Gupta asserted that Rahul Gandhi has the right to interpret the exit as he sees fit.

The esteemed pollster pointed out that the Congress leader had previously expressed satisfaction when Axis My India Exit Polls had forecast victories for his party in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

Responding to the exit poll projections suggesting another landslide victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi earlier referred to the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song "295" song, suggesting that the INDIA bloc would eventually attain its goal of 295 seats. He aimed to discredit the exit polls, labelling them a "Modi media poll" and "fantasy poll".

Asked about any presence of a wave of support for Rahul Gandhi during the elections or if Congress candidates were winning based on local dynamics, Gupta highlighted that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had campaigned under the INDIA bloc banner.

Similarly, regional parties contested elections independently in various states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Gupta observed that Rahul Gandhi didn't possess the visibility of a prominent brand. He further noted that even in Congress-governed states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, people didn't primarily vote for the party because of Rahul Gandhi.

According to Gupta, the Congress sought votes in these states by emphasising facilities and systems, which resonated with the voters.

Regarding the impact of the freebies, particularly Rahul Gandhi's "Khata Khat" promise," Gupta emphasised that such slogans only resonate when there is substantial content and product behind them. He explained that effective marketing relies on a tangible product or offering.

He also underlined the interdependence of packaging and marketing, noting that marketing alone is ineffective without a quality product.

Notably, Axis My India's Exit Poll forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-led NDA out of a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, the agency predicted 131 to 166 seats for the INDIA bloc.